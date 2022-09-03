Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

