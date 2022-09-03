Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

CMI stock opened at $212.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.62. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

