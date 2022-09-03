Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.