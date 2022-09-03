Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

