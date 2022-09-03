Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 125.0% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 312.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 940,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $337.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.