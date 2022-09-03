Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.98 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,890 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.