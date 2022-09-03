Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,039 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 407,598 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

