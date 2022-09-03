Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Gartner by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $288.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.62. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.