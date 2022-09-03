Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

