MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $601.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

