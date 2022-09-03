MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 83,201 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,201 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Horizon worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $22.60 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

