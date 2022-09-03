MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,551 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.