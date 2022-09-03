MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PDC Energy worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,256.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,697 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

