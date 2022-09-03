MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.