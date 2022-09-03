MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,862 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $439.78 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

