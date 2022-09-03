MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,777 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in State Street by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,339,000 after purchasing an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

