Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,047 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

