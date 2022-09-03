Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,100 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.