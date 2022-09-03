Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,594 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.