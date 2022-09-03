Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

MPC opened at $99.13 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

