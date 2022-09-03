Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.57.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $314.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.



