Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,133,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $281.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.84 and a 200-day moving average of $267.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

