Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 804,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 270,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 219,274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 4,844.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 202,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 314.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 190,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 6.1 %

In other news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

