Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDY opened at $437.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

