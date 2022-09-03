Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

