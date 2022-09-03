HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

AIG stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

