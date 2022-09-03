Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,979,000 after acquiring an additional 284,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $30.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

