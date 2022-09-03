Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.