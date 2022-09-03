Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $510,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.18 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

