Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,495 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.