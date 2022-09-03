Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,676 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

