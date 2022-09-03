CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,087 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $67.68 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

