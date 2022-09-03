AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.2 %

AMETEK stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

