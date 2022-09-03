Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in MSCI by 25.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 27.7% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $88,854,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $451.95 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.37 and its 200 day moving average is $459.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

