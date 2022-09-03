Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 366.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $268.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.