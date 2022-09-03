Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Oxford Industries worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after buying an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

