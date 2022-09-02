Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.