Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Raised by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

