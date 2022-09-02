Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 1.3 %

BLD stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.