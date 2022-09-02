Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 981.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 113.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,136,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

VFC opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $78.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

