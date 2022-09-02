The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

