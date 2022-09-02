The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

