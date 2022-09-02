PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,187,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,700,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.81.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

