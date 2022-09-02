Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $614,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $174,716,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Okta by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,846,000 after buying an additional 461,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WiL LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $80,332,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

