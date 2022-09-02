Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

