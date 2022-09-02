Norinchukin Bank The Buys 2,871 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

