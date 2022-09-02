Norinchukin Bank The Buys 265 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $81,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $300.12 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $283.03 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.91 and a 200-day moving average of $353.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.67.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

