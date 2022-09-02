Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,562,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 142,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

