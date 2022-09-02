MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $858.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $822.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $912.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

