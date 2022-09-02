iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426,734 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 93,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.

